Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Billion

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce $5.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.84 billion and the lowest is $5.76 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 161,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Altria Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,249,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

