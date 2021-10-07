Analysts Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover InflaRx.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15).

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFRX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.44.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.