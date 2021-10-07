Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.38. 21,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a one year low of $104.30 and a one year high of $160.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

