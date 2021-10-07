Analysts Offer Predictions for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $38.82 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,620,000.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

