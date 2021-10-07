Analysts Offer Predictions for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NPNYY stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

