Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Micron Technology (MU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU):

9/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $107.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

8/30/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.94. 17,761,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,828,877. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120,317 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

