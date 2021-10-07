Analysts Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$2,128.57

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2,128.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE CSU traded up C$45.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2,117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,935. The firm has a market cap of C$44.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,366.66 and a twelve month high of C$2,240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,926.35.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 66.1800007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.251 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

