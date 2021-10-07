Analysts Set County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Price Target at $31.77

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $274,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICBK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.64. 3,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,196. The stock has a market cap of $220.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $37.24.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

