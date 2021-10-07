Analysts Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price at $157.45

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $162.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $162.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.