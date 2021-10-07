Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $293.80

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Masimo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.00. Masimo has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

