Analysts Set Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 917.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUAN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,634,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -423.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.