Analysts Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $126.54

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 279,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -150.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

