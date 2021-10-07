Analyzing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Microvast alerts:

This table compares Microvast and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

This table compares Microvast and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -15.75

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Microvast and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Microvast presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.14%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 104.59%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Microvast.

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microvast beats FREYR Battery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.