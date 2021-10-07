Analyzing Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palisade Bio and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 3,111.07 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -31.06

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palisade Bio and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.46%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.55%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio -269.81% -735.72% -313.13% Krystal Biotech N/A -14.46% -13.83%

Risk and Volatility

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

