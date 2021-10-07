Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Anaplan worth $38,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,681,000 after purchasing an additional 185,946 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 39.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,100,000 after purchasing an additional 775,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 29.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,580,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,918,000 after purchasing an additional 580,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

