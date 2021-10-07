AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $27.23

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.23, but opened at $26.40. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $767.03 million, a P/E ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,304 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.