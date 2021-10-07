Anchor Market Cap Reaches $10.08 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and $12,827.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00228339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00104742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

