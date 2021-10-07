Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 20.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Andritz will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

