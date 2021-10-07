ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 760.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25. ANRGF has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on ANRGF in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ANRGF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANRGF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.