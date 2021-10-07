ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $146,343.40 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ANSS opened at $344.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 145.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

