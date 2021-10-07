Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.61.

AR stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Antero Resources by 128.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,758 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

