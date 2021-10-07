Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $23.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AR. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Antero Resources by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

