Anthony Ambrose Sells 2,701 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $17,340.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $32,535.36.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72.

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 10.6% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Data I/O by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Data I/O by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the second quarter worth $1,421,000. 42.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

