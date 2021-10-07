AO Asset Management LP Buys 26,700 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AO Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 566,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises about 2.3% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $33,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Dynatrace stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.65. 17,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 273.86, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

