AO Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AO Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 115,500 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 3.2% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $47.94. 569,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,158,416. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

