AO Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AO Asset Management LP reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85,095 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.4% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 135.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,353,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,310,000 after acquiring an additional 779,416 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.50. 43,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,095. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

