AO Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 161,700 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 161,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,830,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 77.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Datadog by 18.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Datadog by 60.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $1,092,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,953,687 shares of company stock worth $260,103,671. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.74. 23,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $150.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.