AO Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $70,553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $64,768,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,874,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,425,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.99.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.80. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.