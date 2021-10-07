AON (NYSE:AON) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $283.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.90.

AON stock opened at $290.83 on Monday. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $302.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.85. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

