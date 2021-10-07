APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APA opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.