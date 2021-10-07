Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.6% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

