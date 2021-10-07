Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

