AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.19. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

