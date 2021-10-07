Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AMBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

AMBP opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.