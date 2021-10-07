Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $720.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 803,484 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 157,120 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

