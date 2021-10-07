argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARGX. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.31.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $293.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.97. argenx has a 1-year low of $244.98 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.96.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of argenx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of argenx by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

