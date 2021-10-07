Ariel Investments LLC Buys 10,589 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.78% of Horace Mann Educators worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $542,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $708,270. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

