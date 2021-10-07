Ariel Investments LLC Has $127.61 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $127,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,017. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.76 and a 12 month high of $180.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.59.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

