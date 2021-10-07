Ariel Investments LLC Has $346.48 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Lazard comprises about 3.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Lazard worth $346,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

