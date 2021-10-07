Ariel Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,803 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises about 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 2.42% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $170,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. 1,872,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,632. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

