Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 6,976 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $33,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $3,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.35. 87,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,353. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.28 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average of $176.66.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSGS. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

