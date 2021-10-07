Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.33.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$41.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$17.17 and a 1-year high of C$43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

