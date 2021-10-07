Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89). Approximately 188,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 190,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

ARIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £183.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. The company has a current ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 74.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.96.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.