Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ARZTY opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Aryzta has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

Aryzta Company Profile

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

