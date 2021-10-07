Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up to $108.19

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.19, but opened at $112.70. Asana shares last traded at $110.58, with a volume of 18,630 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Get Asana alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,476,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.