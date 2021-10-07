Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Down 33.0% in September

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ashford in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AINC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 3,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,582. Ashford has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AINC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

