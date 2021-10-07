ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,863.85 ($76.61).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,802 ($36.61) on Monday. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,785 ($36.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,588.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,501.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.