Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $48.34 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

