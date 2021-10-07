Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 97.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 309,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 151,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,937,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,417,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.