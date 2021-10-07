Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $7.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
